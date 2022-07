Wednesday, July 20th 2022, 9:03 am

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is testing a new wrong-way detection and alert system.

The new system will be used on six exit ramps along I-40 in Eastern Oklahoma.

According to ODOT, the system uses thermal cameras to detect when a vehicle enters an exit ramp in the wrong direction. Flashing lights will then display on wrong-way signs.

ODOT says it has future plans to install the system on the remainder of I-40.