Tulsa Officials Provide Update On Ongoing Heat Issues

Wednesday, July 20th 2022, 1:04 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa city leaders are warning people to be careful in the heat and say these kinds of temperatures could cause heat exhaustion in just a few minutes.

Emergency management directors say this heat could be deadly.

They want to urge people to find air conditioning, drink lots of water and be careful because heat is the number one weather-related cause of death.

EMSA says it's transporting a higher number of people now than a typical year and say heat illnesses can impact anyone, in as soon as 15 minutes.

"It's a misnomer. People think it's elderly folks succumbing to the heat. Probably 80 percent of patients we're transferring are between 20 and 40 (years old). It's people doing everything from working on their roof to their child's baseball game," said Adam Paluka, EMSA.

John 3:16 is one of three cooling centers in the city offering an air-conditioned place for people to rest up in these extreme temperatures.

Those other cooling centers are at the Salvation Army and a new one has opened at the Fair Meadows at Expo Square daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone in need.



