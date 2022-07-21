Teen Accused Of Stealing Grandmother's Car Before Hit & Run Crash

Thursday, July 21st 2022, 8:52 am

By: News On 6

A 13-year-old girl was taken into custody after she allegedly stole her grandmother's car before being involved in a hit and run crash on Thursday morning, According to authorities.

Officers say it started after they responded to a theft in progress call around 5:45 a.m. According to police, the teen's mother was following her in a separate car after the she stole the vehicle.

Police say officers spotted the vehicle near East 41st Street and South Harvard Avenue and tried to pull the teen over, but she took off. Police chose not to chase her, given her age.

Around 7:30 a.m. officers say they received a call for a hit and run around East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the teen in a nearby parking lot with the stolen vehicle, that was damaged. Officers say the teen was then taken into custody.

Police have not yet identified anyone involved.





