Heat Advisories, A Few Pop-Up Storms

There is a slight chance for storms as another hot summer day gets underway on Thursday.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

The weak front that moved across the area yesterday is located slightly south of the Tulsa metro this morning. The center of the high-pressure ridge is west. A weak northwest flow positioned over the general area of the boundary means we'll continue with a slight mention for a few storms near the metro today, but a slightly better chance will reside along this boundary west and south of the metro this afternoon and early evening. The threat for microburst winds will be possible with any mature storm this afternoon.

Temps will continue to be hot, but a minor reduction in afternoon highs will be noted today with many locations near 100 to 105. Low level moisture will support heat index values from 105 to 110 and heat advisories will be posted most of the area today and tomorrow. The weak boundary should become diffuse later today with south winds returning near 10 to 15 mph later this afternoon.

There should also be a chance for a few scattered storms Friday. The data is inconsistent with some important features, but Friday could end-up a few degrees lower than I’m currently advertising. But for now, will stick with Friday afternoon highs around 104 for the metro and upper 90s to near 100 south of I-40.

The mid-level ridge of the high-pressure center is still west of the area today but is expected to migrate eastward over the state this weekend before resting across the southeastern U.S. early next week. Daytime highs this weekend are expected in the 103 to 108 range, with excessive heat warnings and heat advisories for across the area. Stronger westerly flow aloft remains well north, but the surface pressure gradient will increase this weekend with southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph. Despite the presence of some low-level moisture, the fire spread rates will be increasing with the added impacts of worsening drought conditions and dying vegetation. Wildfire behavior during summer is usually more intense and erratic compared to fall or early spring. Use all caution to avoid outdoor burning this weekend.

The ridge may be far enough east later next week allowing a decent front Thursday or Friday that could bring some temporary heat relief for the state. Stay tuned.

