Suspect Accused Of Beating, Robbing 80-Year-Old Man Identified

Thursday, July 21st 2022, 11:34 am

By: News On 6

The name of a Tulsa man accused of beating and robbing an 80-year-old has been released by Tulsa Police.

Robbery Detectives say Adrian Washington was seen on camera at the victim's home near Independence and Memorial on Thursday, July 7. Police say Washington told the victim that he knew his sons and then asked the victim for $50. Police say Washinton got irritated when the victim would not give any money. The victim told police Washington followed him inside the house, attacked him, and took all of the money out of his wallet.

According to TPD, Washington was just released from prison for robbery/murder in January after serving 26 years of a life sentence for a murder in Tulsa in 1994.

A warrant was issued for Washington on Monday and police are looking for help from the public to find Washington. If you have any information that can help call 918-596-(COPS).