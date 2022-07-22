Friday, July 22nd 2022, 4:41 am

By: News On 6

1 Dead After Wreck At Tulsa Intersection

Emergency Crews Respond To Wreck At Tulsa Intersection

Breaking News Update 4:45 a.m. 7/22/22

Tulsa Police confirmed on Friday morning that the driver of the pickup truck died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police have not yet identified the individual killed in the crash.





---

Emergency crews responded to a wreck in Tulsa on Thursday afternoon.

The wreck happened at the intersection of North Peoria Avenue and East Apache Street, where a pickup truck collided into a trash truck.

The pickup truck driver was transported to a hospital by EMSA, according to TFD.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by TPD.