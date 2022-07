Thursday, July 21st 2022, 6:20 pm

By: News On 6

Emergency Crews Respond To Wreck At Tulsa Intersection

Emergency crews responded to a wreck in Tulsa on Thursday afternoon.

The wreck happened at the intersection of North Peoria Avenue and East Apache Street, where a pickup truck collided into a trash truck.

The pickup truck driver was transported to a hospital by EMSA, according to TFD.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by TPD.