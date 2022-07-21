Ring Camera Shows Thieves Stealing Thousands Of Dollars' Worth Of Tools

Thursday, July 21st 2022, 5:11 pm

A Tulsa man is outraged after thieves stole thousands of dollars' worth of tools.

However, he hopes surveillance video from one of his neighbors helps catch the criminals.

"I couldn't believe it. I was like...'man what happened to all my tools,'" said victim Rick Cannon.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, a group of thieves stole bags of tools from Rick Cannon's truck parked in front of his home near 31st and Harvard.

Cannon said he was in his home at the time and didn't hear a thing.

He said he had power drills, saws and batteries inside his truck, which will be expensive to replace.

"This is my livelihood," Cannon said. "This is how I make my living. I was like...'man what am I going to do.' There's like six, seven, eight thousand dollar's worth of tools. I can't just go out and just replace them like it's nothing."

Cannon said his Ring camera was out of battery at the time and that he left the house just a few minutes after the thieves stole his tools.

Luckily for him, his neighbor Ally Dishman has a ring camera too and caught the whole thing.

"We're trying to be the best neighbors we can," Dishman said. "In this whole culdesac there's some older ladies that live around here," Dishman said. "We try to help them, and they help us and we all are a good little community around here."

Cannon said although he's trying to be hopeful, he doesn't think he will get all of his tools back.

He and Dishman said they didn't think this would happen in their neighborhood, so they are taking steps to ensure this won't happen again.

"It can happen to any one of us at any time," Dishman said. "You know anybody can come up and take something out of your vehicle."

"I thought it was as safe as possible but yeah you're right," Cannon said. "I'm going to put some extra locks on my camper on my truck and hopefully they won't get in next time if they try."