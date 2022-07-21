The Impact Heat Can Have On Medication

Thursday, July 21st 2022, 5:32 pm

Almost all medications have recommended storage temperatures.

That could become a problem for people who get their medicines delivered. Many common medications can't be stored above 86 degrees. If your prescription gets left in a hot mailbox this summer, it could be a problem. At Quality First Pharmacy, a delivery of medical supplies is going out with most of the supplies in the back, but some medications are upfront in the air conditioning.

"It's cool up there," says driver Tonya Price.

They make deliveries every day in the heat, but pharmacist Gina Carson says the medicines stay at a safe temperature.

"All our cars have air conditioning, we make sure that everything is at a regular temperature," Carson says.

She says all their customers must sign for their medicine, so nothing is left in a hot mailbox or on a porch. She says leaving them in the heat could be bad.

“Whenever a medication is stored outside that range, basically has the potential not to have to full effect of the medicine or to not make it as effective as it would be if it were stored in the temperature range that it was studied in," Carson says.

She says it's common for people to worry about their medications getting exposed to heat.

"I've taken a lot of calls, just leaving it in their car, at their house, ‘Oh I forgot to bring it in is it going to be okay?' and we've had to call the manufacturer or look up the temperature range," she says.

Carson says another issue is medication side effects related to the heat like sun sensitivity. She says things like birth control and acne medication can cause issues.

"Just make sure that you talk to the pharmacist and make sure that they educate you on what the side effects are before you take your meds," she says.

Carson says it's good practice to wear sunscreen and avoid too much sun.

She says if you're worried your medication got too hot, call your pharmacy to see if it's an issue before you throw them out.