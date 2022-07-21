Questions Remain For TPD Following Robbery, Possible Kidnapping

Thursday, July 21st 2022, 6:02 pm

Tulsa police said they have a lot of questions following an Amber Alert, where they were called to a robbery and possible kidnapping near Victory Church.

Officers are trying to figure out if the kidnapping ever even happened.

Police said an 11-year-old boy's uncle told them four masked men robbed him and kidnapped the boy, but officers are investigating what really happened.

"If we have an abduction, we’re talking two guns, possibly four males all wearing masks," said Capt. Jerrod Hart. "And grabbed a child which was unknown to the parents.”

That was what sparked a massive search scene all over Tulsa after police were called to the Victory Church near 81st and Lewis late Wednesday night for a robbery and child abduction.

“Our caller, the victim, said he believed his nephew has been taken," said Officer Andre Baul.

Baul said a man called police and told them he had been robbed by four men at gunpoint while he was cleaning the baseball facility behind Victory Church.

Police said the man told them those masked men kidnapped his 11-year-old nephew and drove off.

"We have a pretty good indication he was robbed," Baul said. "The other part about the abduction is that we don't know, that’s still something we’re investigating.”

Police first searched the baseball facility, then all over the city for a vehicle and the boy.

On their second search of that facility, they found the boy safe and watching TV.

Police said that child told them his uncle gave him keys to the building to cool down and that the uncle would be back in 10 minutes.

But police said the uncle was adamant that the four men had taken the nephew and must have brought him back.

Baul said regardless of what happened, police are always ready to step in and search, and this was a successful ending.

"Anytime we have anything involving children, we take that seriously," Baul said. "That goes to the top of our priority list.”

Police are looking at surveillance video to piece together the details and are thankful the boy is okay.