Thursday, July 21st 2022, 9:13 pm

By: News On 6

At Least 1 Stabbed In Fight At Sonic, Broken Arrow Police Investigating

Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a stabbing and shots fired call at Sonic off 4700 West Houston Street.

At this time, at least one person has been stabbed, police said.

Broken Arrow Police said this was an isolated event and that the public is not in danger.

Police said this started as an argument between two groups of people.

Witnesses said it started when one group approached and started arguing with the other.

Broken Arrow investigators haven't determined what started the fight or what caused it to escalate.

However, they said when the two groups of about four or five people each started to clash, one person pulled out a knife and stabbed a male in the other group.

He and the rest of his group retreated back to a car, pulled out a gun and started firing, police said.

Only a nearby building and a car were hit by bullets, police said.

Officer Mike Peale said there was clearly some history between the two groups.

“It was some type of previous beef or a problem between a couple of folks, we don’t believe it was anything that, it wasn’t a stranger-on-stranger type situation,” said Officer Peale.

The man who was stabbed was driven to the hospital for treatment.

Police haven't said how many people were arrested or released their names.

This is a developing story.