Another Very Hot Weekend Expected

Friday, July 22nd 2022, 6:38 am

Some morning showers are possible across the state ahead of another hot weekend.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

After Thursday's scattered storms, we’re still in the running this morning for a few additional showers for the next few hours. Higher chances will remain south, but we’ll have a mention near the metro. Later this afternoon, a few additional scattered storms will be possible but not likely. This may be just enough to keep a few spots below one hundred this afternoon, but I’ll continue with triple-digit highs for most of the area, including the metro, along with heat index values near 105 to 110. South winds increase slightly today reaching speeds from 15 to 20 mph. Another heat advisory will be required today area-wide. After today, the mid-level heights are expected to rise and will be too strong to mention any storm activity until later next week before the ridge begins to flatten and weakens.

A very hot forecast remains this weekend into almost all next week with daytime max temps from 105 to 108. Gusty southwest winds return this weekend. The impact of drying vegetation and worsening drought conditions support a mention of high fire danger issues. While technical aspects of a true Red Flag Warning may not be met, our friends at the NWS may still opt to issue these warnings for part of the weekend into early next week as fire spread behavior is typically more intense during summer months.

The ridge will be well east of the area by the middle of next week while a strong upper trough develops across the northern plains. This feature will bring a stronger front into the area late Wednesday evening or Thursday morning with some scattered storms. More importantly, temps should drop a few degrees Thursday across northern OK and Friday for most of the state. I don’t think this will stick around long, but we may get a minor break late next week.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great afternoon.

Alan Crone

KOTV

If you’re into podcasts, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.