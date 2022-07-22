Catoosa Residents See Proposed Plans For Downtown

Friday, July 22nd 2022, 7:31 am

By: News On 6

People in Catoosa got a chance to see the proposed plans for downtown on Thursday evening.

The city started working on the plans earlier this year, which include space for new restaurants, stores, homes and community services.

People got to meet with city leaders and the design team on Thursday evening.

"Historically, Catoosa had a main street and the way that they built it at that time would actually be illegal now," said Ivan Gonzalez, Place Strategies co-owner. "And so we're redoing, re-imagining what a downtown could be because the downtown has been burned down twice, and so there's little remnants of what that was before."

The plans will be revealed to the public on Saturday.



