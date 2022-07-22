×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@8AM
LIVE
NOW
79°
Feels like 85°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 22)
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, July 22nd 2022, 8:12 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 22)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 22)
More Like This
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 22)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 22)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 22)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 22)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 22)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 22)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 22)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 22)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 22)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 22)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 22)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 22)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (July 22)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (July 22)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (July 22)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (July 22)
View More Stories
More Like This
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 22)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 22)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 22)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 22)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 22)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 22)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (July 22)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (July 22)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 21)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 21)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 21)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 21)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Two Men Accused Of Committing Several Burglaries While Wearing Ankle Monitors
Grant Stephens
Two men are in jail, accused of committing several burglaries in Pryor, all while they were wearing ankle monitors.
Pittsburg County Man Accused Of Locking Woman Inside Dog Cage & Abusing Her
Chinh Doan
A Pittsburg County man is in jail, accused of locking a woman inside a dog cage for a day and abusing her.
Two Oklahoma Boys Use Track To Work Through Traumatic Experience
Kristen Weaver
Two Oklahoma boys are on their way to becoming track stars and are heading to their national competition next week.
Tulsa Oilers Say New Professional Sports Venture Will Be Announced Soon
News On 6
Professional football could be making its way back to Tulsa.
Committee Investigating Jan. 6 Attack Presents Evidence Against Former President Trump
Alex Cameron
The bipartisan committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol presented evidence Thursday night that committee members feel bolsters the case for criminal charges against former president Donald Trump.
Tulsa Fire Department's Rehab Unit Helping Crews Stay Cool
Matt Rahn
First responders aren't letting the dangerous heat stop them from taking care of people in need. But they need help of their own during the heat wave.
View More Stories