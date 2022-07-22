Tulsa Zoo Prepared To Accommodate Animals As Heat Wave Continues

Friday, July 22nd 2022, 3:54 pm

By: News On 6

Everyone is struggling to beat the heat this week.

With highs in the 100s, the staff at the Tulsa Zoo is helping animals stay cool with shade, pools, and water misters. They say it's a routine they are familiar with during the Tulsa summers.

"At the Tulsa Zoo, we plan year-round for the comfort and safety of our animals, as well as our staff and our guests. So when it gets really hot like this our animals specifically have access to cooled areas, or if they are really tolerant of heat we still are gonna offer them a lot of shade opportunities," said VP Tulsa Zoo Animal Conservation & Science Joe Barkowski.

Staff members say they are closely monitoring animals for signs of heat-related issues.



