Saturday, July 23rd 2022, 11:29 am

By: News On 6

There's a new video game out that lets players travel through a cyberpunk world as a cat.

“Stray” is winning over more than just people. House cats are getting into the game too.

People are sharing videos and pictures on twitter as their cats go up to the screen or even try to talk to the cat in the game.

There's even a Twitter account dedicated to the videos called Cats Watching Stray.