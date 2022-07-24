×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
News On 6 7 a.m. Newscast (July 24)
Sunday, July 24th 2022, 9:12 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 7 a.m. Newscast (July 24)
Watch News On 6's 7 a.m. newscast for July 24, 2022 now.
Top Headlines
1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized In Tulsa Crash, OHP Says
News On 6
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said one person is dead and two others were transported to the hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon. Troopers said two cars were involved in the crash on E. 66th St. North near Highway 75.
ODOT Tests New Wrong-Way Detection System
Kaitlyn Deggs
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is testing new wrong-way signs on several I-40 exits to help alert drivers when they are going the wrong way.
Andolini's On Cherry Street Reopens After Small Kitchen Fire
News On 6
The Andolini's Pizzeria on Cherry Street said they will reopen Sunday at noon.
Marvel Teases New Avengers Movies, ‘Black Panther’ Sequel
Associated Press
Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for “ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ” — set to “No Woman No Cry” — to fans at Comic-Con on Saturday in San Diego.
Argentina Welcomes First Jaguars Born For First Time In More Than 70 Years
News On 6
Conservationists in Argentina are celebrating the birth of two Argentine jaguars in the country's wetlands.
Texas Man Breaks World Record For Largest Sonic The Hedgehog Collection
News On 6
A Texas man now holds the world record for the largest collection of Sonic the Hedgehog memorabilia.
