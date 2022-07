Sunday, July 24th 2022, 9:39 am

By: News On 6

Siegi's Sausage Factory hosted its eighth annual steak cook-off this weekend.

The event was hosted in memory of Tripp Haggard, the man who originally created this event.

Organizers told people to bring their own lawn chairs and a big appetite for a day full of food.

There was also live local entertainment and food vendors.

The steak cook-off winner of every event gets invited to the world championship cook-off.

That event takes place in Fort Worth in March.