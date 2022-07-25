69-Year-Old Man Dies In Tulsa County Crash

Sunday, July 24th 2022, 9:41 pm

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one person is dead and two others were transported to the hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon.

Troopers said two cars were involved in the crash on the US-75 southbound on ramp near E. 66th St. North.

The OHP said Glenn Willis, 69, died at the scene. Willis was the passenger in the Hyundai Genesis.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, was taken to the hospital. Other passengers were in the car, but the OHP said they're OK.

Two boys aged two and five came away from the crash uninjured.

The OHP responded to the crash with the Tulsa Fire Department, Turley Fire Department and EMSA .

The crash is under investigation.

Stay tuned for updates.