Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue Needs Donations For Cat Program

Sunday, July 24th 2022, 7:47 pm

By: News On 6

A Green Country animal shelter is asking for help.

Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue recently announced it had to stop taking in cats because of many sick kittens and lack of money.

The rescue says it costs thousands of dollars to hospitalize and care for the sick cats and the best way to help is by donating.

"Donate to the cats and kittens in our program," said Amber Ridenour with Skiatook Paws and Claws. "You can donate to dogs if you're a dog-lover, too, but the cats and kittens need it bad."

Skiatook Paws and Claws says the over-population of cats in Oklahoma is the number one reason why there are so many in shelters.

This is something the rescue says is preventable by simply spaying and neutering cats in the community.



