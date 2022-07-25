Bartlesville Man Sentenced For $60M Wire Fraud

Sunday, July 24th 2022, 9:19 pm

By: News On 6

A Bartlesville man is sentenced to over 20 years in prison for defrauding investors as a movie producer.

A federal district judge in Florida sentenced former actor and movie producer Jason Van Eman to 262 months in prison.

A federal jury found Van Eman guilty of helping with a financing scheme that promised to fund various productions.

Prosecutors say Van Eman took more than $60 million and spent it on luxury items with his co-conspirators.



