Man Accused Of Leading OHP Troopers On Early-Morning Chase Arrested

Monday, July 25th 2022, 6:03 am

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has arrested a man accused of leading troopers on an early morning chase on a stolen motorcycle on Monday Morning.

According to OHP, the suspects ditched the motorcycle during the chase and fled from troopers on foot.

Troopers say the chase started near Highway 11th and Yale and ended near 86th street north and Highway 75.

Troopers say the motorcycle does have a Kansas license plate, but they're not sure if it was stolen there, or in Oklahoma.

Troopers have not yet released the name of the person who was arrested.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.