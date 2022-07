Monday, July 25th 2022, 2:24 pm

By: News On 6

Burn bans are in effect for 41 counties across Oklahoma on Monday morning.

Wagoner County and Cherokee County were the latest to enact restrictions on Thursday and Friday. Burn bans are effective for up to two weeks until county commissioners decide to extend or get rid of the ban.

Click Here for more information on what areas of the state are currently under a burn ban.