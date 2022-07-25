Owner Arrested After 7 Dogs Maul Elderly Texas Man To Death

Monday, July 25th 2022, 9:44 am

By: CBS News

A Texas man is facing felony charges after police said seven dogs that he owned mauled a 71-year-old man to death in an unprovoked attack.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's office charged 47-year-old Samuel Cartwright with attack by dog resulting in death after his seven pit bull mix dogs allegedly attacked and killed Freddy Garcia during a store run in Fresno, Texas, on July 18, police said in a statement.

Emergency personnel airlifted Garcia to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston where he was pronounced dead, Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said Tuesday during a press conference.

Police initially captured four of the seven dogs one day after the attack and by Friday all seven dogs were captured by sheriff's deputies and animal control, police said.

Cartwright is currently being held in the Fort Bend County Jail on $100,000 bond, police said.

"This devastating tragedy didn't have to happen. I extend my deepest condolences to the Garcia family and his neighbors as they adjust to the loss of Mr. Garcia," Fort Bend County Sheriff Fagan said. "Special thanks go out to our deputies, Fort Bend Animal Services Director Rene Vasquez, and Fort Bend District Attorney Brian Middleton for the collaborative work of capturing the dogs and making an arrest."

During Tuesday's press conference District Attorney Brian Middleton said that Garcia needlessly lost his life in the "tragic" incident and warned dog owners to control their pets.

"If you have a dangerous dog it is your responsibility to keep that dog secure to keep the members of our community safe," he said. "If you fail to do that you will be held accountable."