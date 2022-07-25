Monday, July 25th 2022, 4:20 pm

Tulsa Apartment Association Offers Tips To Keep Your Home Cool In The Heat

Staying cool is key during this record-breaking heat wave.

There are some simple ways to stay comfortable in your home.

If you want to stay cool inside your house or apartment, the number one thing you can do is block the heat. That means keeping blinds closed on your windows or using curtains to keep the heat outside.

Josh Adams is the Maintenance Director for Lynco Property Management.

He says another tip is pushing a button on the fan to change the rotation to counterclockwise. That way, it pushes air down to create cooler air.

You can leave doors open throughout the house so the return air vent can draw from every room.

Adams says set your thermostat at a comfortable temperature when you're not home, around 74 to 75 degrees. That will keep it from working overtime.

"These systems and factoring stuff like that, they're only designed to work at a certain ambient temperature. Right now, we're about 10 to 15 degrees over that, and that's without the heat index. So, when they get that, they're working as hard as they can. You must do every little thing you can do to create your comfort level,” Adams said.

Finally, when cooking in the kitchen with your oven or stovetop, try to use them in the evening, not the hottest part of the day.

He says you can purchase tools like a portable fan or de-humidifier.

HOT TIPS FOR A COOL SUMMER!

Don't bake in the heat by baking in the oven

Keep it cool with cotton

Block out the sun by closing blinds

Rotate your ceiling fans

Cool from the inside out

Use portable fans or air conditioners

Turn off unused lights, electronics

Dehumidify your home

Keep it cold, don't turn off your AC

Clear and open the vents