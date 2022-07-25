Woman Opens Fire In Dallas Airport, Taken Into Custody, Police Say

Monday, July 25th 2022, 2:33 pm

By: CBS News

A woman opened fire Monday morning at Dallas Love Field airport in Texas before she was shot by an officer, police said. No one else was hurt in the incident, and the woman was being treated at a hospital, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters during a press conference.

The 37-year-old woman arrived at the airport at around 10:59 a.m., Garcia said. After walking inside near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter, she went to the restroom, came out wearing different clothing, possibly a hoodie, and began to fire a handgun, Garcia said.

Police do not know where the woman was aiming, but Garcia said that shots were fired at the ceiling and police have recovered several rounds.

According to police, an officer immediately engaged the suspect, who was shot in the lower extremities and taken into custody. She was taken to Parkland Hospital. No officers or travelers were injured in the gunfire.

Footage taken from passengers and staff in the airport shows the moment the airport began lockdown procedures.

The airport is no longer under lockdown. A spokesperson for the FAA said that Southwest planes en route had been held under a ground stop following reports of the shooting. The ground stop is scheduled to be lifted by 1:30 p.m.

Delta expects one departure delay but other delays are not known at this time.

According to TSA, the airport is in the process of rescreening all travelers through a security checkpoint, which is expected to increase wait times.

"Understand that will take time, so be patient because number of passengers at checkpoint has just increased exponentially," a TSA spokesperson said on Twitter.