Links Mentioned On July 26, 2022

ARPA Community Needs Survey

The City of Tulsa is announcing the launch of its 'American Rescue Plan Act Community Needs Survey.'

The results of the survey will be considered on project proposals submitted by non-profit organizations.

OTA Board Holds Meeting

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

Among the items to be discussed is a $10.5 million hardware purchase to help convert to plate-pay, or cashless tolling, statewide.

The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m.

Oklahoma’s National Deer Association Banquet

The Eastern Oklahoma Branch of the National Deer Association is getting ready for a fundraiser to help with outdoor education and conservation efforts in the state.

It will host the upcoming Eastern Oklahoma Branch Annual Banquet on August 6.

