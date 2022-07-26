Pride Of Owasso Begins Practice As The Heatwave Continues

Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 6:22 am

The Pride of Owasso is one of many high school bands beginning rehearsals ahead of the next school year. Leaders are taking precautions as temperatures are forecasted to be in the triple digits yet again.

Owasso Band Director Chris Harris says practice has been moved up an hour earlier to try and keep students out of the worst of the heat. Leaders are also encouraging students to pre-hydrate and eat an appropriate breakfast before showing up.

Expectations for the band are high as football season is just weeks away. Getting students acclimated to the heat safely is a top priority.

Students are keeping jugs of water with them and take breaks as often as needed. If the heat gets too intense, there are options to practice in other areas like the Performing Arts Center.

"We've got back up plans for everything, our goal right now is to get them acclimated to the heat but in the safest manner possible," said Harris. "We're watching that line and monitoring the kids because they've got to get used to it at some point."

Harris says different community members have also volunteered to drop off flavored ice pops to keep the students cool. The first varsity football game is scheduled for August 25.