Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 8:07 am

By: News On 6

News On 6's Tess Maune reads To Children In Pawnee

News On 6's Tess Maune beat the summer heat on Monday and hung out with a special group of kids in Pawnee.

The Pawnee library has a story hour every Wednesday for kids four and under, then every Monday in the summer for pre-k through 5th grade.

According to Tess, the kids were polite, smart, assertive and fun!

Tess read several books including her favorite, "The Adventures of Biss one Olee."