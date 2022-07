Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 8:17 am

By: News On 6

The City of Tulsa is launching an "American Rescue Plan Act Community Needs survey."

The survey will assess the pandemic recovery needs of Tulsans, and give residents the chance to share feedback on the city's priorities for the second round of ARPA funding.

The results of the survey will be considered on project proposals submitted by non-profit organizations.

Click Here for more information on how to fill out the survey.