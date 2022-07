Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 8:34 am

By: News On 6

Watch: Southwest Power Pool CEO Discusses How They Are Keeping Up With Demand Amid The Heatwave

The Southwest Power Pool is the regional power transmission group that keeps the lights and the air conditioner on during the hot summer days.

They serve Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, the Dakotas and parts of several other states.

Lanny Nickell, SPP Executive Vice President and COO joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday to discuss how the pool is keeping up with demand as this heat wave affects tens of millions of Americans.