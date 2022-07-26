Watch: Eastern Oklahoma Branch Of The National Deer Association Prepares For Annual Fundraiser

Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 8:41 am

By: News On 6

The Eastern Oklahoma Branch of the National Deer Association is getting ready for its biggest fundraiser to help with outdoor education and conservation efforts in the state, and it's getting some promotional help from two of the most well-known hunters in the industry, Lee and Tiffany from The Crush TV.

Sam Myers, the NDA Eastern Oklahoma Branch President, joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday morning to talk more about the annual banquet and NDA.

