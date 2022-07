Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 10:02 am

By: News On 6

A diver off the coast of Australia made a rare discovery while exploring the ocean.

The diver took a video of a jellyfish that has four unique sets of striped tentacles and a translucent, or see-through, body.

Scientists say this is a rare type of box jellyfish and only two sightings have ever been recorded. The diver's video is one of them.

The first one was caught back in 1997.

The diver said the jellyfish was about the size of a soccer ball and swam "quite fast".