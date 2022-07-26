Cooking Corner: Joe’s Spicy BBQ Chicken 

Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 1:43 pm

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen!

We're happy to welcome back Joe Davidson from Oklahoma Joe's doing his Spicy Barbecue Chicken.

Joe’s Spicy BBQ Chicken

Ingredients:

4 Chicken Halves

4 oz. Joe’s Pork and Poultry Rub

8 oz. Joe’s BBQ Sauce

8 oz. Joe’s Hot BBQ Sauce



Directions:

Fire up your Oklahoma Joe Grill/Smoker with Charcoal or pellets is a pellet grill

Make sure to build the fire to one side of the grill, or in the firebox so that you cook with indirect heat

Sprinkle Joe’s Hog Rub and Yard Bird Seasoning liberally all over chicken halves

Once charcoal is ready to cook on, add a few mesquite wood chunks to the fire or just keep on with pellets.

Place chicken halves onto grill/smoker that is at a temperature around 275 F (If you have built your fire in the grill/smoker, then group the chicken halves away from the coal bed and near the smoke stack.)

Every 15 minutes, turn chicken. Add charcoal and wood as needed to maintain cooking temperature.

Mix the BBQ Sauce together and preheat the sauce on grill

After chicken halves have been on smoker for 1 ½ hour start to baste the chicken halves with sauce. Continue to baste and cook chicken halves until they reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees against the bone.

If your chicken halves are getting to dark wrap in foil until they reach 160 degrees against the bone.

Once you reach 160 degrees remove chicken halves from the grill and serve with your favorite side dishes.

Or if for competition, quarter and slice for presentation.

Serves 4-8