Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 3:57 pm

By: News On 6

Firefighters in Muskogee County spent the day battling a grass fire on Highway 16 just south of the City of Muskogee. There is not currently a burn ban in Muskogee County but there is one in more than half of the 77 counties in Oklahoma.

