Albert G's Barbecue Charging 90s Prices For 30th Anniversary

Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 6:17 pm

Albert G’s, a Tulsa barbecue restaurant, is celebrating its 30th anniversary Wednesday by cutting prices.

Some items on the menu will cost what they did back in 1992, when the restaurant opened.

With food prices hitting a record high, the nostalgia may be more appealing than ever to customers.

The throwback prices are the owners' way of celebrating thirty years in Tulsa. The price change will only last one day.

Back in the early 90s, a carton eggs would cost just 86 cents, the national average for a gallon of gas cost a little over a dollar, and a movie ticket was about $5.

Albert G's Manager Jeremy Cox said despite high inflation, this is their way of giving back.

"We really hope that this will bring in more people that haven't had the opportunity to try this restaurant. So, we are ultimately caring about giving back to the community at the end and hoping it pays us back in return,” Cox said.

The deal will apply to all three locations—Tulsa Hills, downtown and Harvard Ave.