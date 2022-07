Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 8:36 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Doctor & His Wife Killed In Crash In New Mexico

A doctor who taught at OSU's Medical School and his wife are dead, after a semi hit their car head-on.

New Mexico State Police said the semi crossed the center line on I-40, and hit Stephen and Susan Barnes' car head-on, killing them.

Troopers said the crash happened early Monday morning near Santa Rosa, New Mexico.

Relatives said Doctor Barnes had a private practice in Tulsa for years before he began teaching at OSU.