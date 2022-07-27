Some Oklahomans Hoping To Hit Big On Mega Millions Jackpot

Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 9:57 pm

With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to 830 million dollars, Oklahomans are flocking to buy a ticket.

Tuesday night's drawing would be the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot to ever be awarded if someone's the lucky winner.

News On 6 asked people what their reaction would be if they actually won.

Ashley Dial couldn't express it words, just a speechless gasp.

"I would have to make sure there's a doctor on standby," said Rob Boltinghouse.

"I probably won't go to work for a long time," said Samy Mack.

Customer after customer at a local convenience store is hoping to become a multi-millionaire.

It's Ashley Dial's second trip to buy tickets because she wants to increase her chances to win big money.

"Seven of them right here and I got another six at the house," said Dial.

She's feeling pretty good, but Samy Mack said he's also feeling lucky.

"This is the winner. This is the winning ticket. I'm positive," said Mack.

They said taking a one in 303 million chance is easy when you think about what you'd do with the money.

"I would change my address," said Boltinghouse.

Boltinghouse said he'd also take care of his family and get rid of his debt.

Dial said she'd do the same but use the money to have some new adventures.

"It's just me, my wife, and our two dogs, but like I said, we'd buy a nice little RV and we'd probably just get out of here," said Dial.

Others would give back. "I would try to help a lot of the homeless people. It doesn't make any sense that people are living on the streets the way that they are," said Mack.