Wednesday, July 27th 2022, 5:36 am

By: News On 6

TPD Collects School Supplies For Students In Need

Tulsa Police are helping kids get ready for the new school year.

Officers are asking for school supply donations like backpacks, pens and pencils, notebooks, art supplies and clothes.

You can drop the donations off at TPD's Riverside, Mingo Valley or Gilcrease division lobbies now through August 12 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Visit the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page for details.