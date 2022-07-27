Tulsa Veteran Firefighter Dies At 61

Wednesday, July 27th 2022, 11:20 am

Matt Cain, a former veteran of the Tulsa Fire Department, died on Saturday at the age of 61 from ongoing complications with Frontotemporal Dementia, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

TFD says Cain died peacefully at his Broken Arrow home surrounded by friends and family.

Cain was born in Lafayette, Indiana on the 29th of August 1960. He graduated from Tri County High School in the class of 1978 and went on to pursue a higher education at Purdue University.

He and his wife, Laurie, moved their family to Broken Arrow in 1989 before joining the Tulsa Fire Department in 1994, where he would go on to serve his community for 25 years. He retired in 2019.

Representatives with TFD say Cain is remembered as one of the most liked and respected men in his community, as he constantly went out of his way to selflessly assist others.

He is survived by his wife, two children, two grandsons, five brothers as well as many nieces and nephews whom he adored.