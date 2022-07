Wednesday, July 27th 2022, 1:03 pm

By: News On 6

The doctor is in and on Wednesday it is pediatrician Dr. Robert Wittrock from Ascension Saint John Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine.

Today we're talking about keeping kids safe in the heat and avoiding heat exhaustion.

Signs of heat exhaustion

1. Elevated temp 100-104 degrees

2. Cool, clammy skin

3. Muscle cramps

4. Irritability and fatigue

5. Increased sweating