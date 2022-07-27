Inflation Expected To Affect Price Of School Supplies

Wednesday, July 27th 2022, 1:42 pm

By: News On 6

Families can expect to pay more for school supplies as they prepare to send their kids back to school.

Many families are choosing to start shopping even earlier to avoid the higher prices as we get closer to the start of school.

The National Retail Federation reports around 84 percent of people are expected to pay more for back to school shopping this year.

Local leaders are asking families to consider small businesses as they start shopping.

"Anytime the dance team, or the football team or another community organization in town needs another sponsorship who is the one sponsoring? A majority of the time, it is our local boutiques and our local stores that are first in line to offer products," said Amanda Wion, Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Oklahomans can save some extra money August 5 through 7 during the tax free weekend.