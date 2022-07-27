Some Customers Frustrated With Pool & Spa Business Issues

Wednesday, July 27th 2022, 6:11 pm

Some customers are frustrated after they said they ordered their dream pools and spas from a local company, only to experience issue after issue.

Dozens of reviews online all share similar stories about Dolphin Pools & Spas.

Andrew Thomas bought his dream spa system a year and a half ago. He said he still doesn't have parts he asked for back then and said the worst part is how the company has treated him.

Thomas said he and his wife dreamed of a swim spa and hot tub for years, and at last year’s Home and Garden show, they pulled the trigger on a $40,000 spa from Dolphin Pools and Spas.

“To say we were excited was understating it," Thomas said.

Thomas said a few weeks later, trouble started when the concrete slab crews poured was too small for the tub.

"The spa was hanging over the frame, and was hanging over the slab," Thomas said.

He said things got worse when crews backfilled the spa with dirt and left, and rain the next day created a huge mess.

“There was mud and dirt and debris all the way out to the street," he said "It wiped out all of my sod.”

Thomas said he hired a landscaper to fix those problems, and that Dolphin paid for half of those costs.

But he said the issues continued when the spa arrived with several cosmetic problems– like broken tiles and panels, faulty lights, and a nonworking flow control panel.

Thomas said Dolphin told him the company ordered parts in April 2021.

Thomas said he gave up on Dolphin and contacted the manufacturer himself several months ago.

He said the manufacturer ended up ordering the parts for him a couple weeks ago, but he still has no word on when they'll be in.

Thomas said Dolphin offered to give him $1,000 cash and $200 in store credit.

He said that wasn’t enough and this isn’t about the money-- it’s about being ignored and treated poorly.

“As a business you have no control over if you can get product in," he said. "You have control over your capability to follow up with your customers.”

Dolphin's owner said everything in Thomas's spa is functional and working well and he did offer to compensate Thomas.

He said their company has had major issues with supply chain and getting products throughout COVID and assured News On 6 the business is working hard to make sure the customers are happy.