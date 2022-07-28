2 People Accused Of Running Fraud Ring Arrested By Tulsa Police

Thursday, July 28th 2022, 5:48 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa police have arrested two people accused of running a fraud ring involving stolen checks, fake IDs and counterfeit money.

Police say an officer pulled over a stolen U-Haul truck on Wednesday near 33rd and Memorial and arrested Nicole Williams and James Richardson.

Police say Williams had rented the truck 12 days before and never returned it. According to police, she had several hotel room keys, fake IDs and credit cards in her purse.

Police say they found computers, printers and thousands of pages of other fake IDs, fake checks and bank information in her hotel room.

Richardson was staying in the same motel room and was aware of what Williams was doing, according to police.