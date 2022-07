Thursday, July 28th 2022, 9:16 am

By: News On 6

Showers, Storms Leave Behind Damage Across Parts Of Green Country

Some much-needed rain fell across parts of Green Country on Wednesday bringing heavy winds, hail and lightening with it.

Some power lines near the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor were damaged. GRDA's crews were out there making repairs on Wednesday evenign.

The storms also damaged some trees in Jenks along 121st Street between Elm and Highway 75.

At one point, about 7,000 customers without power in our area, but almost all service has been restored.