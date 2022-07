Thursday, July 28th 2022, 10:30 am

By: News On 6

Felicia Howard is a professional bladesmith from Catoosa who recently took home the grand prize on the cable show Forged in Fire.

Howard isn't the the first Oklahoman to win it, but she is the youngest woman to ever win!

Howard joined the News On 6 team on Thursday to talk about her big win.