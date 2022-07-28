Thursday, July 28th 2022, 5:21 pm

Tahlequah Mom Lays Son To Rest Six Years After He Went Missing

A Tahlequah woman is finally able to lay her son to rest six years after he went missing.

She said it was never the outcome they wanted, but at least now they finally have some peace.

Annetta Russell said she and her son Kasey were best friends. He was an artist, outgoing and the backbone of their family.

"He was... he was too good, I mean he didn't deserve that, he didn't deserve it," she said.

Annetta said she last spoke to her son six years ago.

He was last seen visiting the Seminole Casino and was supposed to see his mom the next day, but never arrived.

She never knew what happened to him until she got a call in May that his remains were found not far from the casino.

"Everybody loved him, I never met anybody that didn't like him, that's why it's so hard to believe someone would take him from us," she said.

Annetta said she was finally able to have a funeral for Kasey, and it was the biggest funeral she had ever been to. She said Kasey would be honored that so many people were there.

"All of his friends from high school, I mean I don't know where they all came from, there was so many people, so many, and my whole family showed up," she said.

Annetta said her life hasn't been the same since that day in 2016, and she misses her son.

"This much hope he was still alive, but I didn't think so because in my heart, I know he wouldn't go a day without talking to me, I know in my heart, he was always there for me. He was always there to take care of me," she said.

She said now that the family finally has some peace, she can focus on getting answers.

"Our family is just crushed, we need these answers, and I want to know why, why they did it," she said.