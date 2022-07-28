Local Health Agencies Offer Sensory Friendly Vaccine Clinic For Kids With Autism

Thursday, July 28th 2022, 5:28 pm

The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma and several local health agencies are offering vaccine clinics geared toward making sure the experience is as stress free as possible for kids with Autism.

On Thursday, kids were having a good time while waiting to get their vaccines at the Autism Foundation of Oklahoma's sensory-friendly clinic.

It's all set up at Tulsa's Crossover Health services near 56th Street North and MLK.

Parents like Lauren Fraser said it's a nice change of pace from a normal clinic.

"It's always nice when you can go somewhere and have your needs met in an easy way," Fraser said.

Chandee Kott with AFO said every staff member involved is specifically trained to help make the wait in line as fun and as stress free as possible.

"Our clinics specialize in giving individuals a calm, safe space, so when they walk in the door, we check them in quickly...we give them a sensory kit," Kott said.

Each bag contains fidget spinners and other toys so they kids can stay busy before getting their shots.

Fraser said having a clinic plan ahead to make things easier on her sons is a breath of fresh air.

"I thought that that was just really thoughtful," Fraser said. "I really feel like the people that put this together sort of went above and beyond."

Fraser hopes more clinics will make accommodations for people with autism, so people understand more about sensory overload.

"I think it would be really wonderful if more places offered clinics like this where you can know that you're not going to be going into a stressful situation," Fraser said.