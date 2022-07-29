Friday, July 29th 2022, 6:21 am

By: News On 6

Highway 75 SB Ramp Off Of I-244 Closed Due To Semi Wreck

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a semi on Friday morning.

Officials say the semi hit a wall at the Highway 75 southbound ramp.

According to crews, the Southbound 75 ramp, off of I-244, is closed while authorities work to clear the scene.

Police say the driver of the semi was taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries.

