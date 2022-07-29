Operation Slick Streets In Effect In Tulsa

Friday, July 29th 2022, 6:33 am

By: News On 6

Operation Slick Streets has been activated by the Tulsa Police Department as showers and storms move across the state on Friday morning.

Under "Slick Streets" officers will not respond to non-injury accidents or accidents that do not involve an impaired driver or a disabled vehicle blocking the roadway. Anyone involved in a minor traffic accident can exchange information and complete an accident form at a later time.

